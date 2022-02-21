(WFSB) – Raised rents have been a challenge for nearly every renter in Connecticut this year.
Lowering that rent a bit, however, could be a matter of negotiation.
“I was supposed to retire at the age of 65, but 65 had come and gone so fast,” said Doris Marshall. A renter in Manchester.
Marshall is 82. She said she’s still working 42 to 45 hours per week.
“I work for home care,” she said.
She invited Channel 3 to her two-bedroom apartment on New State Road in Manchester that she shares with her cats and granddaughter.
It used to cost $1,350 a month.
This month, the rent went up by more than 11 percent to $1,502 and she doesn’t know why.
“I have no idea. I have no idea,” Marshall said.
Channel 3 learned that renters are at the mercy of landlords when their lease is up.
There’s no limit to what landlords can charge, and no explanation is needed.
Brian Carberry from Apartment Guide said renters have been seeing some pretty staggering increases this year.
“Nationally, you could see prices up to 20 percent for a one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartment, which is pretty high,” Carberry said. “There’s a lot of competition for people looking for apartments, and there’s not a lot of inventory, so that whole supply and demand issue comes into play.”
Renters like Marshall have decisions to make.
“I just have to accept it, because I don’t want to move,” she said. “I like it here.”
However, it’s not necessarily the landlord’s way or the highway, especially in Manchester.
It’s one of 12 Connecticut towns that has a Fair Rent Commission.
Renters who feel the rent is too high can file a complaint.
The commission will investigate.
Timothy O’Neil, an attorney for the town, explained how they do that.
“The whole measuring stick is what are other rents being charged in the town of Manchester for the same type of unit,” O’Neil explained.
The commission can negotiate rents on behalf of residents.
“We’re able to usually talk the landlord into phasing that in and not doing the entire amount all at once,” O’Neil said.
If it can’t get the rent down, it can negotiate improvements.
“We were able to convince the landlord if you want to charge that amount of rent, you really need to get in there and make the repairs the tenant is complaining about, and they did,” O’Neil said.
Fair rent commissions are not in everywhere, so renters should check with their town to see if it has one because the commissions can only assist residents in its town. However, people you can still take a page out of a commission’s playbook.
Do some research and price out comparable apartments in town.
If rent is much higher than the average, a renter should have a solid case to make with the landlord. Carberry said a good tenant can successfully negotiate.
“Show the landlord that you’re going to pay the rent on time,” Carberry said. “You’re not going to cause problems with neighbors. You’ll be the ideal tenant they’re going to want to have.”
Channel 3 learned of one success story in Stamford, where a renter negotiated a 20 percent increase down to 3 percent after providing examples of average rents in the market.
To recap, a landlord can name their price when the lease is up, and it’s common these days to expect a 10-15 percent increase.
They can’t raise the rent in the middle of the lease.
Anyone looking for tips on negotiations can load a Facebook live on the WFSB Facebook page right after 6:30 p.m. newscast Monday, where Channel 3 will have an expert standing by to take questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.