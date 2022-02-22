(WFSB) - After Connecticut's eviction moratoriums expired last year, courts saw a flood of eviction filings.

Tuesday, Channel 3’s Renters Rights series focused on the basic necessity of keeping a roof over a tenant’s head.

There are options people have when facing eviction.

“The owner says he's closing up due to COVID,” said Lucecita Lugo, who faced eviction.

Like so many people, Lugo lost her job in March 2020 when the pandemic hit.

“I applied for unemployment, and that took three or four months,” she said.

The call center worker said she couldn't make ends meet and had an honest conversation with her landlord in Hartford.

“I spoke to my landlord, made agreements with him a couple of times,” she said.

The agreement was to pay what she could, when she could.

“Whatever money I came across, I would go to the office and put it toward my rent,” Lugo said.

She was blindsided when she was served an eviction notice last November.

“When I got home, I saw the officer with paperwork standing on my door, and I got scared,” Lugo said. “’I'm here to get your stuff out.’ And I'm like, 'take my stuff out?'”

Even though Lugo felt she had an understanding with her landlord, it didn't spare her from facing eviction.

Attorney Kelsey Bannon said that scenario is playing out all over Connecticut.

“Tenants want to pay their rent, they're doing everything they can to pay their rent, applying for programs, and still, the landlord is filing the eviction papers,” Bannon said.

“I didn't know where to turn,” Lugo said.

Lugo said she was very close to being homeless, and that was a scary thought.

However, there are several avenues renters can take to keep a roof over their heads.

Lugo took one.

Through Greater Hartford Legal Aid, she connected with Bannon, a fair housing lawyer.

“I don't like to ask for help,” Lugo said. “I like to do it all on my own, but sometimes your situation is something you can't avoid, and you have to get legal representation.”

Bannon's services were provided for free, and Lugo's case did go to court.

Bannon filed papers and asked the court to stop the marshal from returning to evict Lugo until she could present a defense.

“Once the case was opened, we were able to negotiate with the landlord,” Bannon said. “We found some defenses that were helpful to Ms. Lugo that encouraged the landlord to participate in the rental assistance program, and that's the resolution to this case.”

Bannon got the court to press pause on the eviction while Lugo worked on getting financial help.

Lugo went to Unite CT, which was providing up to $15,000 for families impacted by the pandemic.

Just last week, it stopped taking applications.

Experts suggested that renters can turn to Community Renewal Team and the Salvation Army for financial help.

“They saved me from eviction,” Lugo said.

Bannon helped stop the eviction, and the financial assistance got Lugo back on her feet.

“Everything's working out,” Lugo said. “With the program, they paid all my arrearage and they also gave me an amount of 3 more months to help me get back on my feet.”

For those worried that they can’t afford a lawyer, that’s not the case, especially now.

Less than a month ago, Connecticut implemented the right to counsel law. It gives tenants access to free legal counsel in eviction cases.

