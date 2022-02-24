(WFSB) – Tonight's Renters’ Rights is tackling an uncomfortable topic: infestations.
We’re talking bugs, mice and other creatures you don’t want in your living space.
Many times the problem can be solved with a call to the landlord or if necessary, to your city or town.
What happens when those common-sense approaches don’t solve the problem?
Eyewitness News wants to warn you, the video is not for the squeamish.
The Hartford families who rent units in this multi-family home on Martin Street have been living a nightmare.
“Infested with cockroaches,” said Gordon Wiggins, a renter.
“They see you cooking, smell the food, they're jumping in your pot,” said Shamiesha Inabinett, another renter.
A relentless infestation of roaches and, as Eyewitness News would later discover, mice.
“There is a dead mouse underneath the wall,” Inabinett said.
There are three floors in the building.
The renters on the first and third floors brought Eyewitness News inside.
Inabinett’s rent is $900 a month, and she’s rarely there.
Video of dozens of dead roaches in a refrigerator full of food says it all.
“We gotta throw it out. We don't eat here. We only come to lay down and sleep if we have to if we can't sleep somewhere else,” Inabinett said.
While the third floor is literally uninhabitable for this family, the first floor, where Gordon Wiggins lives, is not much better.
Eyewitness News brought roach traps and the renters set them up, returning a week later.
There were dozens of roaches, and the first floor apparently has a rodent problem.
“That's the fur from the rats,” Wiggins said.
The roach traps are covered with fur.
The Wiggins family says seven were caught in a span of seven days.
One was caught less than an hour after the glue traps were set.
“Do you know your rights when it comes to bugs?” Eyewitness News asked.
“Not really,” said Wiggins.
“Not completely,” Inabinett said.
Eyewitness News brought that question to Judith Rothschild, the Director of Blight Remediation for the city of Hartford.
She says foremost, renters have a right to a safe and livable home.
That means no rodents and no roaches.
If you find yourself in a similar situation, she recommends calling your landlord first.
If the landlord doesn’t act, you can escalate the complaint to your town.
The general rule is landlords usually have less than a month to respond.
“Generally, in Hartford, the timeframe is 21 days or less,” Rothschild said.
On Martin Street, tenants say the landlord has been responsive by often spraying for bugs.
After Channel 3’s first visit, there was a letter on the door on the second visit.
Exterminators were going in again.
“He tried his best, but it was not good enough,” Wiggins said.
When the easy solutions don’t work, an intervention is needed.
Rothschild says get your city or town’s housing department involved.
In Hartford, Rothschild’s team will do an inspection that covers the inside, outside, and common areas of a building.
If things are really bad, you may need to find temporary housing.
Check your lease to see who pays for it.
If it’s really bad?
“Code Enforcement where it's deemed necessary could order that,” said Rothschild.
The tenant-landlord relationship is a two-way street.
Renters need to do their part.
“Tenants should keep their place reasonably neat and clean and should make it so that the infestation isn't invited or made worse,” Rothschild said.
They should not leave food or garbage out in the open.
For their part, landlords should have pest management plans while sealing all entry points.
Shamiesha feels the problem at this building is too far gone.
“I think that the problem here isn't going to be fixed until the building is gutted and redone,” she said.
Eyewitness News reached out to the landlord and didn’t hear back, but the city says they have been trying to stop the infestation.
Some who are dealing with an infestation say their solution is to not pay rent.
Experts say not to do that because it could lead to an eviction.
If you want to withhold rent, still pay it, but pay it to an Escrow account held by a court.
