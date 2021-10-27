(WFSB) – Rentschler Field managers are sending out an urgent warning, upgrade, or else. The now eighteen-year-old building is starting to show signs of age. Officials are making the case for millions of dollars’ worth of improvements. However, these improvements will come at the cost of taxpayer’s dollars. The I-Team investigates whether upgrading the stadium is the right move.
“I don’t know how many hundred-million-dollar investments you don’t pay attention to,” says Mike Freimuth, executive director of Capital Region Development Authority. “After twenty years, it just starts to break apart. If the water gets in and starts freezing and thawing and moving through the super strugture, we will have concrete and steel problems we wish we hadn’t seen,” says Freimuth.
Technology has also become an issue at Rentschler Field, and it’s affecting fans. Cell phone service and WIFI is spotty when the stadium is packed. Mobile tickets are the future but according to fans, it’s hit or miss. “It’s tough to scan it especially if it’s sunny and bright out during a day game,” says Krista Corbett-Ellington.
The building is still running on the same technology that was used when it opened in 2003.
A study will be conducted to determine what the final bill might look like.
It’s also about attendance. Without fans buying concessions and parking, Rentschler isn’t turning a profit. “You have to kind of fill the lower bowl to make the building make sense to open it up and the trick is getting to the second bowl when you start making money,” Freimuth says.
Freimuth wants the state to learn the lessons from the forty-five-year-old XL center, where renovations weren’t made early on.
“Now we’re playing catch up, and the price tag has gone up, the even load has gone down, newer buildings outshine it and outperform it, says Freimuth.
Rentschler is home to annual bright spots, the field draws the U.S. Soccer teams and packs the place whenever they come. The town would like to see it continue to be viable and open as opposed to closed.
“We can’t rewrite history. There was a different sent of circumstances going on at the time. We have to deal with what we have here in 2021,” says Eileen Buckheit, East Hartford Development Director.
“The owners of this facility don’t want it rotting so they need money for upgrades, I understand that, but could tens of millions of dollars be better spent in the state? Yes,” says Sean Rivers of Hartford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.