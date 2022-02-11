BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Some big bands are slated to come to Connecticut at the end of the summer.
Live Nation announced on Friday that REO Speedwagon, Styx and special guest Loverboy will play at concert at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Sept. 16.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.
The Bridgeport stop is among 10 new dates added to the bands' '22 tour.
The tour was initially announced with a video from the bands:
Styx and REO Speedwagon will be offering VIP packages through their own exclusive pre-sales beginning Tuesday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. local time at REOSpeedwagon.com and StyxWorld.com.
