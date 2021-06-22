BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A couple of rock legends will be taking it on the run to Bridgeport, baby.

REO Speedwagon and Styx announced a show for July 28 at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater.

The date is the amphitheater's grand opening.

The show is part of the bands' "We Are Back Tour 2021."

They'll hit the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on June 25 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.