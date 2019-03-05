TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - A Connecticut lawmaker toured a school in Tolland on Tuesday following the revelation that its foundation is crumbling.
Rep. Joe Courtney visited the Birch Grove Primary School.
The crisis of crumbling foundations recently forced Tolland officials to begin the process of finding temporary classroom space for students while repairs are made.
Courtney toured the school with superintendent Walter Willett and other school and town officials.
Last week, Courtney announced that provisions he authored to provide relief for schools facing structural damage amid the crumbling foundations crisis had passed out of the House Education & Labor Committee as part of the larger Rebuild America's Schools Act.
He said his provisions would create a new federal grant program to provide schools with up to 50 percent of the funding needed to repair or replace their foundation or any affected structure deteriorating due to pyrrhotite. The bill's passage out of committee is a step forward as it progresses towards consideration by the full House of Representatives.
According to town and school officials, spider-like cracks were found in the foundation of the Birch Grove School.
The cracks indicated that the foundation was built with pyrrhotite, the mineral responsible for the deterioration of foundations in homes across the state.
An engineering firm provided a report that concluded there was substantial external cracking both inside and outside from the pyrrhotite.
"While not an immediate safety concern, knowing that it takes approximately two years to design and construct repairs for this condition, the recommendation of the engineer is that we begin immediately the design process with the goal of construction during the early months of 2020," wrote town manager Steve Werbner and superintendent Walter Willett to the community. "This time frame would necessitate that for the school year commencing next September, alternative classroom space will need to be identified to house the students."
The cost of construction is an estimated $46 million; however, they said that number does not factor in any aid from the state. The state said it will pay 52 percent of the cost.
The town said it is working with Courtney's office.
A town referendum will be needed in May to appropriate whatever funding is left to be covered.
Parent meetings about the process are set to begin on March 5 at 7 p.m.
A town wide meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on March 27 at the Tolland High School Auditorium.
