WASHINGTON (WFSB) - One of Connecticut's lawmakers is continuing her push for a bill aimed at closing the gender wage gap.
Rep. Rosa DeLauro said her Paycheck Fairness Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives last week and now moves to the U.S. Senate.
According to the PEW Research Center, women made 85 percent of what men earned in the same positions.
Republicans said they're lobbying for their own bill on the pay gap.
Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York said DeLauro's bill would put too much of a burden on employees and open the door to lawsuits.
DeLauro pushed back by saying all House lawmakers make the same money.
"Maybe my colleague would like to see women here, and I would just say on her side of the aisle, paid 80 cents on the dollar," Delauro said.
Experts believe DeLauro's bill will have a touch time passing through the Republican-controlled Senate.
