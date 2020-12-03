WASHINGTON DC (WFSB) - One of Connecticut's representatives in Congress has been selected as the new chair of the House Appropropriations Committee.
Rep. Rosa DeLauro, who has spent 15 terms representing Connecticut's 3rd District, was chosen to be the committee chair in the 117th Congress.
The House of Representatives Democratic Caucus made the selection on Thursday.
“I extend my congratulations to Rosa on this outstanding accomplishment," said Rep. John Larson, who represents CT's 1st District. "This is a historic first for Connecticut. Not since Jonathan Trumbull was elected Speaker of the House has Connecticut held such an important position in the United States Congress. Rosa is the first member of Connecticut to be chair of the Appropriations Committee. With Rosa DeLauro now Chair of the Appropriations Committee, Richard Neal of Springfield, MA Chair of the Ways and Means Committee, and Jim McGovern of MA Chair of the Rules Committee, New England is now the most influential region in the country."
DeLauro is replacing Rep. Nita Lowey of NY, who is retiring.
DeLauro defeated Republican challenger Margaret Streicker in the November General Election.
RELATED: DeLauro declares victory over Streicker, Paglino in CT's 3rd District
She has held the seat for three decades and was first elected in 1990.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.