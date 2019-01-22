WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's newest U.S. representative is set to open her headquarters after delaying it due to the partial government shutdown.
Rep. Jahana Hayes was officially sworn into office as the state's 5th District representative earlier this month.
She was set to open her headquarters in Waterbury on Tuesday.
"Waterbury is the geographic center of the 5th District and the office is centrally located to provide constituent services to all of the people in the district," Hayes said. "We warmly welcome the community to this new office space in the heart of downtown, in an easily-accessible location to serve everyone-from the northwest corner to New Britain and Danbury. I hope this office will also play a role in the ongoing revitalization of the city."
Hayes encouraged people to stop by her office to meet the staff.
A ribbon cutting is set for 10 a.m. at the headquarters, which is located at 108 Bank St., 2nd floor.
