WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The coronavirus hit home for a member of Connecticut's congressional delegation.
Rep. Jahana Hayes of Connecticut's 5th District said her husband, a first responder in the City of Waterbury, tested positive for COVID-19.
Hayes released a statement on Thursday morning, in which she said her husband was exposed to the virus at his workplace.
"I am incredibly grateful that at this time he seems to be healthy and asymptomatic," she said. "Given my exposure, I was also tested and it was thankfully negative."
Hayes said that she is quarantining herself for 14 days in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"I will continue working remotely, talking with constituents and community leaders, and communicating daily with colleagues as we work on the next relief package to combat the health and economic crisis that our country is in," Hayes said.
Hayes said despite people clamoring to return to Washington to conduct in-person business, the test results within her own family reinforced that the country still has a ways to go.
"This test result highlights that COVID-19 does not discriminate and presents in many forms," she said. "It has and will touch every family in some way. But it also underscores that workers who have been deemed 'essential,' whether they are keeping our streets safe, stocking grocery shelves, or producing the food to feed us, are inherently at a greater risk of contracting this deadly virus."
Hayes urged everyone to continue to follow CDC guidelines when it comes to the coronavirus.
