NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A Connecticut congresswoman said her online call with the Town of Newtown was hijacked by commenters who posted profanity and derogatory music.
Rep. Jahana Hayes was talking with officials in Newtown on Monday night when it happened.
She posted screenshots of the vulgar display on her Facebook page.
"I’m so sorry to the people of Newtown who had to sit through this Zoom bombing episode," Hayes wrote. "During our virtual conversation these people continued to call me the N-word, play disgusting derogatory music and flood the chat with comments like this. This behavior is being normalized! We can ALL choose not to accept it. Please vote on Nov. 3."
The screenshots can be seen below. Viewer discretion is advised:
