MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Seven-term Congressman Joe Courtney is facing three challengers, including Republican candidate Justin Anderson.
All 62 towns are in and the story tonight from the Mansfield Drive-In Theater is that Mr. Courtney goes to Washington for his eighth term, this after being challenged by three contenders.
"So far, we're looking very strong on the postal votes, again, as people predicted. This thing could take a while," Rep. Joe Courtney stated.
It could take a few days, according to Courtney.
He did not give a victory speech tonight.
However, he may speak tomorrow during his appearance in Vernon.
