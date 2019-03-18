LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Representative Jahana Hayes is celebrating her first 100 days in Congress.
Hayes is the first African American woman to ever represent the state of Connecticut in Congress.
Monday night, she spoke at the Litchfield Community Center to update people on what she’s done in office so far.
Hayes says she did this because she feels she has a level of accountability to the people in her district.
She also wanted to reconnect with those who supported her during her campaign and answer questions voters in her district had.
The congresswoman serves on two committees, the Committee of Education and Labor, as well as the Committee of Agriculture.
She’s participated in seven committee hearings and voted on 12 education related bills.
Hayes is also working on legislation that would keep guns out of classrooms.
This is in response to reports from last year indicating that Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos would consider allowing schools to use federal money to arm teachers.
Hayes says this is important to her because she was an educator before she was a congresswoman.
“But I think more importantly, the idea that we would divert federal funds that were meant to improve student outcomes, that were meant to keep students safe, to training and arming teachers, just distorts the spirit of the law,” Hayes said.
Hayes says the duty of a teacher is very different from the duty of a police officer.
On Tuesday in Waterbury, Hayes will hold a press conference on that resolution which seeks to keep guns out of classrooms.
She’ll be joined by Senator Richard Blumenthal and Representative Rosa DeLauro.
