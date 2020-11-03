NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- In the state’s 1st congressional district, which covers the central and north-central part of the state, Congressman John Larson declared victory Tuesday evening.
The Democrat made a handful of stops on Tuesday after voting, traveling to East Hartford, New Hartford, Bristol, and Southington to talk to voters.
Larson went up against Republican Mary Fay.
During a virtual call with other Democrats, Larson declared victory around 9:30 p.m.
Official results have not yet been released.
Also in the 1st District, voters in many communities saw referendum questions.
In Newington, voters weighed in on spending $35.5 million to renovate Anna Reynolds Elementary School.
In East Hartford, voters answered three questions to approve millions of dollars of infrastructure improvements, including roofing improvements at the high school and middle school.
When it came to casting a ballot on Tuesday, the lines were long in Wethersfield.
At Incarnation Church, voter turnout has been high.
Some voters even tried to vote Tuesday morning and left.
“I was here earlier and it was all around the side of the building so I decided to come back,” said Joanne Fammortino, of Wethersfield. “I've never stood in line before, and I think we will have a positive outcome.”
Voters who did leave, did come back, as they wanted to cast their ballots.
Polls closed at 8 p.m.
Follow along with Election Day results by clicking here.
