EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives will be in Connecticut on Wednesday.
Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California will join Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and Rep. John Larson to highlight the child tax credit.
A news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Goodwin University in East Hartford.
The tax credit was approved earlier this year as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
