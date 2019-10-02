COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A crash that led to a broken utility pole may delay school buses in Colchester, according to fire officials.
The Colchester Hayward Volunteer Fire Company said crews are working to replace the broken pole on Route 16 near Cabin Road.
The crash happened on Wednesday.
Wires also need to be repositioned, according to firefighters.
They warned parents to expect bus delays.
There's no word on injuries from the crash or a cause.
There's also no word on when repairs would be complete.
