SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A water main break in Southington is expected to cause road closures and delays for about a week.
Southington Police said a water main break on West Queen Street happened Thursday night.
West Queen Street will be closed between 201 West Queen Street and Captain Lewis Drive.
Drivers will be able to access West Queen Street up to Captain Lewis Drive and from Queen Street, the public will be able to access West Queen Street up to the area of Smith Medical.
Spring Street will be used as a detour for traffic to gain access from West Street to Queen Street and from Queen Street to West Street.
Police said due to the nature and scale of the water main break, these detours are expected to remain in effect for approximately one week.
