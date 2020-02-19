NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving a driver who slammed into a utility pole in North Haven continued to keep a road closed on Wednesday morning.
According to police, the crash happened in the area of 191 Cloudland Rd. around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Road closures were in place at in the Cloudland Road, Sugar Hill Road and Fortune Drive area.
United Illuminating, Frontier and Comcast have to make repairs to the pole, according to police.
Police estimated repairs to be completed by 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
There's no word on injuries or a cause for the crash.
