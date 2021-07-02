WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Jersey man is facing several charges after police found drugs inside his vehicle.
According to West Haven Police, officers interrupted, what they believed to be was, a drug transaction inside a vehicle that was parked at the Walmart on Law Mill Road.
Investigators found about one kilogram of a substance that tested positive for both fentanyl and heroin and over $5,000 in cash after searching the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle, initially identified as Carlos Matos-Nieves, was subsequently placed under arrest.
While being processed, police learned that, despite having a Florida driver's license, social security card, and several credit cards in that name, Matos-Nieves' true identity was German Martinez of Passaic, New Jersey.
Martinez was found to be in the US illegally and also has a lengthy criminal record in the state of Arizona.
Martinez is facing numerous charges, including forgery, criminal impersonation, and possession of a narcotic substance with the intent to sell.
