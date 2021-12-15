PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A report about a nearby suspicious person put two schools in Plainfield into "secure school" status on Wednesday.
According to Superintendent Paul Brenton, Plainfield High School and Shepard Hill Elementary School were impacted around 9:30 a.m.
Brenton said Plainfield police conducted a search of the grounds.
"No individual was found, the 'secure school' status was lifted at approximately 10:15 [a.m.], and both schools have resumed normal functions," Brenton said. "The safety and security of our students is our primary focus and we would like to thank the Plainfield Police Department for their swift action [Wednesday] morning."
Though the incident only impacted two schools in the district, Brenton said he sent a letter about it to the whole Plainfield community.
