(WFSB) -- According to new numbers its website, 2018 was a big year for Airbnb in Connecticut.

Airbnb hosts earned about $35 million in supplemental income, and welcomed around 170,000 guests.

According to the site, there are now 3,800 Airbnb hosts who share their homes, and that number continues to grow.

County Total 2018 Guest Arrivals Total 2018 Host Income
Fairfield 27,800 $6.5 million
Hartford 18,500 $2.5 million
Litchfield 12,200 $1.9 million
Middlesex 33,300 $13 million
New Haven 43,100 $6.8 million
New London 31,100 $4 million
Tolland 2,300 $255,800
Windham 1,700 $244,200

