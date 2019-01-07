(WFSB) -- According to new numbers its website, 2018 was a big year for Airbnb in Connecticut.
Airbnb hosts earned about $35 million in supplemental income, and welcomed around 170,000 guests.
According to the site, there are now 3,800 Airbnb hosts who share their homes, and that number continues to grow.
|County
|Total 2018 Guest Arrivals
|Total 2018 Host Income
|Fairfield
|27,800
|$6.5 million
|Hartford
|18,500
|$2.5 million
|Litchfield
|12,200
|$1.9 million
|Middlesex
|33,300
|$13 million
|New Haven
|43,100
|$6.8 million
|New London
|31,100
|$4 million
|Tolland
|2,300
|$255,800
|Windham
|1,700
|$244,200
