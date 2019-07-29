HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut has one of the best public school systems in the country, according to a study.
WalletHub.com, a personal finance website, released 2019's States with the Best & Worst School Systems list on Tuesday.
It put Connecticut at 3rd.
WalletHub.com released its list of 2019's Best & Worst School Systems. Here are the top 10 best.
10 Wyoming.
Quality rank: 8.
Safety rank: 29.
9 North Dakota.
Quality rank: 5.
Safety rank: 43.
8 Nebraska.
Quality rank: 11.
Safety rank: 7.
7 New Hampshire.
Quality rank: 9.
Safety rank: 6.
6 Minnesota.
Quality rank: 4.
Safety rank: 23.
5 Vermont.
Quality rank: 6.
Safety rank: 4.
4 Virginia.
Quality rank: 7.
Safety rank: 2.
3 Connecticut.
Quality rank: 3.
Safety rank: 12.
2 New Jersey.
Quality rank: 1.
Safety rank: 11.
1 Massachusetts.
Quality rank: 2.
Safety rank: 1.
The metrics that contributed to the ranking included:
- 27th in math test scores
- 4th in reading test scores
- 7th in pupil-teacher ratio
- 1st in median ACT score
- 27th in percentage of licensed/certified public K-12 teachers
- 15th in dropout rate
- 20th in bullying incidence rate
- 26th in percentage of threatened/injured high school students
WalletHub said it looked at all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Only Massachusetts and New Jersey ranked ahead of Connecticut. See the rest of the top 10 here.
The worst states included Arizona, Louisiana and New Mexico.
Check out the complete list on WalletHub's website here.
Interesting. CT is #3 and MA is #1. Real estate taxes (where school funding comes from in both states) in MA is half of what they are in CT. Simple logic shows if CT towns cut real estate taxes in half, then the schools will get even better. Well, it would also get better if you remove the corruption that takes the taxes for other things too.
Log In
