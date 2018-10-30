HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A new report ranked how powerful voters are in each state when it comes to next week's midterm elections.
According to the personal finance website WalletHub.com, Connecticut had the 12th least powerful voters.
The bottom three states with the least powerful voters were Wisconsin, Florida and Georgia.
The most powerful voters were in Wyoming, Vermont and North Dakota, WalletHub said.
When it came to the gubernatorial race specifically, however, Connecticut voters were the 16th "most" powerful.
Alaska, South Dakota and Wyoming were the top three.
The states with the least powerful voters in a governor's race were New York, Texas and California.
WalletHub said it calculated the rankings by the number of elected officials in the federal government per adult population in each state for the most recent election years. It also conducted year-over-year comparisons of the same calculations.
Check out the complete results of the study here.
