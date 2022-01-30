(WFSB) – Connecticut is the 7th best state for families in the U.S. according to a new report.
The personal finance website, WalletHub, released a report of the best states for families on Sunday.
WalletHub ranked Connecticut 7th out of 50 states. Connecticut was ranked below Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Minnesota, Nebraska, and New Hampshire.
To determine which states were the best for families, WalletHub compared all fifty states across five categories: Family fun, health and safety, education and childcare, affordability, and socioeconomics.
WalletHub looked through all five categories and scored each state according to how many points they received in each category, then averaged that with the total amount of points each category weighed.
The website then compared each state’s score to get their final order.
WalletHub used data from sources such as the U.S. Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the National Center for Education Statistics, and the Child Care Aware of America, among others.
For a full list of their sources, as well as a breakdown of their point totals, click here.
