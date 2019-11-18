(WFSB) – Several Connecticut schools have been named the best STEM high schools in the state.
Newsweek published a list of the best schools teaching, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
Nineteen Connecticut schools made the top 500 list in the country.
The top three Connecticut schools on the list are Hopkins Schools in New Haven ranked 21st, Academy of Aerospace and Engineering in Windsor placed 45th, and at 56th Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford.
To see the entire list, click here.
