HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Education Week announced that Connecticut’s K-12 schools have been ranked as the third best in the nation.
Education Week’s annual “Quality Counts 2020: Grading the States” report showed Connecticut received a grade of B with an overall score of 84.1 out of 100 points.
The nation as a whole received a grade of C.
The grading is an average of scores on three separate incidences tracked by the report, which are school finances, chance for success, and K-12 achievement.
In school finances, CT earned a B+ while the nation received a C, Chance for Success earned a B+ while the nation earned a C+, and K-12 achievement in CT earned the grade of a C while the nation also earned a C.
“The strength of a state is dependent upon the health of its education system, and Connecticut’s schools are once again being recognized as among the best in the nation,” Governor Lamont said. “We have the best teachers of any state and they are delivering results that are having positive impacts on students’ lives.”
To read the full report, click here.
