(WFSB) – If it seems like you get a lot of robocalls, you’re right!
A new study finds Connecticut is one of the worst states when it comes to the number of robocalls residents receive.
Connecticut came in third for states with the most complaints about robocalls.
There are 320 complaints about robocalls for every 100,000 Connecticut resident.
Nationwide, robocalls make up nearly 66 percent of all complaints to the FCC. That number has gone up nearly 35 percent in the last few years.
The organization Consumer Complaints Over Time, which analyzes FCC complaints, compiled the data.
One thin you can do to cut down on robocalls is get on the Do Not Call list, which can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.