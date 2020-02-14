WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - The use of deadly force in a police-involved shooting in Willimantic last year was justified, according to a state's attorney.
The Middlesex State's Attorney released the report involving 39-year-old Kyron Marcell Sands on Friday.
Read a complete copy of the report here.
The report stated that on Feb. 20, 2019, officers pursued Sands from Norwich through Lisbon and into Willimantic.
Police in Norwich said they were called for a report of a home break-in on Broad Street.
When officers responded, they said Sands fired a gun at them, stole a vehicle at gunpoint and fled.
During the pursuit, state police, who also became involved, said Sands fired several shots at officers and civilians. They also said he tried to carjack other vehicles.
The pursuit ended in the area of Route 32 and Old Plains Road in Willimantic.
Troopers said Sands tried to flee on foot and again fired his gun.
He was shot at least once by officers and later died.
The state's attorney's office's investigation into the use of deadly force involved police reports, witness statements, dash camera recordings, other video recordings, photographs, seized evidence, an autopsy report and reports on scientific testing.
