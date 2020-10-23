MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- A report from the state’s attorney says deadly use of force during an officer-involved shooting in Manchester earlier this year was justified.
The shooting happened in early April when the Department of Corrections Parole Fugitive Unit was attempting to issue a warrant for a suspect at a home on Oak Street.
When the officers came in contact with the suspect, later identified as Jose Soto, police said he made reference to a shooting if anyone came near him.
Soto then barricaded himself inside the basement of the home.
At that time, the CREST Team (Capital Region Emergency Services Team) was called in for assistance due to the threat of a possible firearm.
After negotiating with Soto, police were able to convince him to come out of the house.
The report says Soto “aggressively exit the house,” and was “’punching’ his hands up together in a firing position, while holding a black object, as if he was shooting a handgun.”
That’s when multiple CREST members thought they were being fired upon, and several members fired their weapons.
Several rounds struck Soto, who was taken to the hospital where he died.
The State’s Attorney’s report said the use of force by the officers involved was “necessary to defend themselves, fellow officers and civilians in the immediate area from the imminent use of deadly physical force from Mr. Soto.”
No further action will be taken.
