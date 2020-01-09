HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A report from the state’s attorney has concluded that the deadly use of force from an officer-involved shooting that happened last July in Hartford was justified.
The shooting happened on July 26 on an on-ramp leading to I-84.
The Hartford Police Crimes Unit was on a routine patrol and tried to stop a car in the area of Park Terrace, during a criminal investigation.
The driver of the car, later identified as 41-year-old Alphonso Zaporta of Windsor, fled from officers, heading toward the I-84 on-ramp from Capitol Avenue.
See the body cam footage here
Police said the car came to a stop due to ongoing construction traffic, as well as a stop stick deployment.
That’s when officers approached the car.
RELATED: Officials release body cam footage of Hartford officer-involved shooting
Police said Zaporta got out of the car, violently attacked them, and gained control of an officer’s gun.
That’s when Zaporta was shot and killed.
According to the report, a firearm was also found on the driver’s side floor area of the Maxima.
The report also states that Zaporta had made statements giving insight to his intent on July 26, saying “July 26, 2019 was going to be the last day of his life,” that “he was not going back to jail,” “and if the cops stopped him, he would run, and if he could not run, he would fight and try to grab the officer’s gun because he wanted to die,” and that “he was ready to die.”
RELATED: Officers placed on leave following deadly Hartford shooting return to work
At the end of the report, it said the investigation revealed the deadly use of force was “entirely appropriate.”
Read the full report here.
In a statement, Hartford's Interim Police Chief Jason Thody said "Regardless of the circumstances, a life was lost in this incident, and we extend our continued condolences to Mr. Zaporta’s family. Since this shooting occurred last July, the Hartford Police Department has fully cooperated with the State Police and the State’s Attorney’s office in their independent investigation, and I want to thank them for their expeditious and comprehensive report. Our obligation as police officers is to use force as a last resort. In this case, it is clear that our officers and those civilians present on the on-ramp that night were in imminent danger.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.