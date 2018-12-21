WASHINGTON, DC (WFSB) - Rep. Elizabeth Esty broke no House of Representatives rules in a suspected harassment case, according to a letter released by Congressional ethics officials.
Esty, a Democrat, was accused by not doing enough to protect a former employee following a suspected case of sexual harassment by ex-chief of staff Tony Baker.
Baker was kept on for several months despite Esty investigating his behavior in 2016.
The story went public earlier this year. Esty issued an apology in March.
As a result of the accusation, Esty did not run for re-election last month.
"The Board of Office of Congressional Ethics has terminated the preliminary review," the board said in a letter to Esty. "The Board appreciated your cooperation in this matter."
The board said Esty could have better protected her staff, but did not break any rules.
"Falling short of ideal practices is not the same as violating House Rules," the board said.
It recommended no further action against Esty, who will be leaving office at the end of this session of Congress.
Esty's current chief of staff, Tim Daly, issued the following statement on her behalf:
I am gratified that the extensive review by the House Ethics Committee confirmed that I violated no rule or standard of conduct of the House in my investigation and firing of my former chief of staff after receiving a report of his unacceptable behavior.
I am also reassured that the independent Office of Congressional Ethics, similarly investigated and in May of this year concluded that I had not violated any House rules or standards of conduct.
As I said in March when news stories first surfaced, and as I also testified to the Ethics Committee and the Office of Congressional Ethics, knowing all that I have learned in the last two years about the prevalence of sexual harassment on Capitol Hill, about the best practices to prevent and address such incidents, and about the impediments that existed then and still exist to reporting of concerns, I would do things differently if confronted with a similar situation now.
As noted by the Committee, information, guidance, and support for victims of domestic abuse and sexual harassment were not widely known or available when the unacceptable behavior was going on in my office. That is why it is so important that this Congress has taken action just this month to improve training, ensure accountability, and provide protection and support to congressional staff and interns. There is more work to be done.
Esty be replaced by former national teacher of the year Jahana Hayes.
