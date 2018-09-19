HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - We travel over them every day, but a new report claims that more than 300 bridges across the state are in desperate need of repair.
The report will be officially released Thursday morning, but the people behind it say there is a reason to be concerned.
Looking around at some of the bridges in Connecticut it’s easy to understand why.
The bridges above Forrest Street under Interstate 84 is crumbling. The concrete is cracked and chipped.
These structures are just a small deteriorating piece of a problem that grows every year.
A new report claims that Connecticut’s bridges are falling apart.
“They’re ridiculous, I wish they would do something about them,” said Lenora Daniels.
According to a 2017 study conducted by the National Transportation non-profit "Trip" more than 8 percent of Connecticut bridges, 338 in total, are considered structurally deficient.
Which means they have significant deterioration and must be replaced or repaired.
The report states nine percent of bridges in the Bridgeport-Stamford area, 8 percent in Hartford, and 7 percent in New Haven are structurally deficient.
On Thursday, "Trip," along with a number of state leaders, will release their latest findings, but the numbers aren’t expected to be any better.
“We pay enough taxes they should really do something about it. They always tell us that that’s what the money is going for it never happens,” said Daniels.
Help may not arrive anytime soon. Connecticut's transportation fund is pretty much empty and $4 billion of projects are already on hold.
Drivers say something needs to change. These cracks and chips aren’t just ugly, they make driving over Connecticut’s bridges unnerving.
“You’re afraid you never know if something is going to happen,” said Daniels.
The new report will be unveiled and possible solutions will be discussed at a press conference at 9:30 a.m. in Hartford.
