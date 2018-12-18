HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A report released on Tuesday examined the deaths of nine children who were in unlicensed and licensed child care settings.
The Office of the Child Advocate, along with the Office of Early Childhood, looked into the infant and toddler deaths that happened between Mar. 2016 and Nov. 2017.
The investigation was sparked after the Office of the Child Advocate told legislators the nine deaths during a two-year period "appears to be a marked increase in childcare-based child fatalities."
“Since joining OEC as commissioner in April, 2017 all of these tragic deaths have occurred in unlicensed, unlawful settings outside of the reach of the OEC," said David Wilkinson, Commissioner, OEC. "In each case it was an infant or toddler who died. We are taking action to prevent these tragedies."
While there were no reports of deaths at licensed centers, six of the nine deaths were at unlicensed/illegal child care facilities.
The report said the facilities did not benefit from the OEC's health and safety inspections.
It detailed a number of concerns, including the ability of low-income families to access high-quality licensed child care.
The report strongly recommended improving access to such care.
"We have made expanding access to care for infants and toddlers our highest priority and our plan we are now launching, has been cited as a national model," Wilkinson said. "We have are also taking other steps, including our new Trusted Licensed Care campaign so parents know the importance using legal care to their child’s safety."
The child advocate reported that sleep-related deaths were the leading cause of preventable deaths in 2017.
"With this knowledge, OEC has launched a safe sleep education campaign that also includes a new state rules to increase sleep safety and the distribution safe-sleep sacks to providers," Wilkinson said. "We are proud to join the Office of the Child Advocate in this sorrowful and urgent call to action.”
Read the complete report here.
In a statement, CT Early Childhood Alliance Executive Director Merrill Gay said "These child deaths that took place while Care4Kids was closed are a horrible reminder of what happens when parents can't access quality care so they can work. It is essential there be enough funding to keep Care4Kids open and to increase the obscenely-low payment rates that effectively keep low-income infants and toddlers out of licensed child care centers. Rates have gone up once, by 3 percent, since 2001, and Care4Kids is currently paying $135 a week less than the federal government's recommended rate."
