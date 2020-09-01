GROTON, CT (WFSB) -- A preliminary report into a plane crash that happened in Groton last month has been released.
The small plane, a Piper PA-34-20, went through the roof of the home on Ring Drive on the night of Aug. 17. It was about a mile short of the runway at Groton-New London Airport.
Minor injuries were reported to the pilot and flight instructor, and nobody inside the home was injured.
RELATED: Homeowner thought house was broken into following plane crash in Groton
According to the report, the plane took off from the Groton-New London Airport that day and flew to Bangor International Airport in Maine.
The report goes on to say the plane then “proceeded to Augusta State Airport, Augusta Maine, and then to Portland International Jetport, Portland, Maine, where the flight instructor indicated that the PUI (pilot undergoing instruction) performed one, and three touch-and-go landings, respectively. After the last touch-and-go landing the flight proceeded to GON where the PUI performed two touch-and-go landings to runway 23.”
As the pilot began to descend, the flight instructor said he heard an "engine sputter."
He verified that the controls were in the proper position, and said he heard it again, saying he "felt the [airplane] jerk."
The instructor said he ultimately looked for a place to land, and maneuvered for landing on a street.
While doing so, he said he then felt a collision.
“The airplane came to rest suspended by the roof structure of the house. The airplane was recovered for further examination of the airframe, engine and its systems, and propeller systems,” the report said.
Despite the collision, the crash did not spark a fire, which officials said was very important.
The homeowner was the only person inside the house when the crash happened, and was able to get out safely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.