BOSTON (WFSB) - A man perhaps most known for an error that cost the Boston Red Sox a World Series has died, according to reports.
ESPN's Jeremy Schaap reported that Bill Buckner passed away.
Schaap said he was told by Buckner's wife that he died on Monday morning.
He had been battling Lewy Body Dementia.
Just got off the phone with Jody Buckner, who called to me that her husband, the great Bill Buckner, one of the finest men I've known, died this morning. She wanted to share this statement: "After battling the disease of Lewy Body Dementia, (cont.)— Jeremy Schaap (@JeremySchaap) May 27, 2019
Buckner's error in Game 6 against the New York Mets in 1986 became infamous in the annals of Boston sports history.
However, WBZ in Boston reported that he received a warm welcome during later visits to Fenway Park.
