BOSTON (WFSB) - A man perhaps most known for an error that cost the Boston Red Sox a World Series has died, according to reports.

ESPN's Jeremy Schaap reported that Bill Buckner passed away.

Schaap said he was told by Buckner's wife that he died on Monday morning.

He had been battling Lewy Body Dementia.

Buckner's error in Game 6 against the New York Mets in 1986 became infamous in the annals of Boston sports history.

However, WBZ in Boston reported that he received a warm welcome during later visits to Fenway Park.

