HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A new report shows half of Connecticut towns had to raise their property taxes.
Connecticut homeowners already pay some of the highest property tax rates in the country.
So, town officials say some kind of property tax relief is long overdue, however taxpayers aren't sure any is coming.
Property taxes went up in 79 of the 169 towns across the Connecticut this year, according to the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities.
This has renewed calls for local tax relief.
CCM Executive Director Joe Delong issued a statement on Tuesday saying “The report that CCM released on August 26 regarding property tax rates for all 169 cities and towns in Connecticut contained incorrect data; hence, many of the numbers contained in the report, and in the news stories about the report, are wrong. The error is related to the number of towns implementing a revaluation in 2018, which skewed the overall assessment. The internal protocols we have in place to rigorously review data before release were, in this case, not followed. Our team re-ran these numbers back through the proper protocols, and I’m satisfied that our regular process has been followed. CCM is now re-releasing the report. No way to sugar coat this: we screwed up. I want to personally apologize for our mistake, and after releasing the correct data, CCM will revisit our internal processes to find a way to ensure that this doesn’t happen again.”
During the campaign trail, Gov. Ned Lamont promised property tax relief.
On Tuesday, he said he and lawmakers did what they could in the budget adopted this year.
However, CCM said the budget hasn’t done enough to fix this long-standing problem.
According to CCM, the average property tax bill in Connecticut is $2,847, third highest in the country. The national average is $1,518.
Part of the problem, according to CCM, is a lack of state funding.
For most towns, education funding is the largest stream of state aid, but funding hasn't seen growth in years.
See the town comparisons by clicking here.
