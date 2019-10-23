HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Hartford police detective has been placed on administrative duty as a ‘use of force’ report is being investigated by the State's Attorney's office.
The report was filed in May following a drug arrest.
The detective who filed the report said he struck an individual in the shoulder with his radio “because he feared the individual was attempting to stand up and flee.”
The detective said the individual was in handcuffs at the time and was seated on the ground.
After reviewing body camera footage, it was determined the report be investigated by the State’s Attorney’s office.
“We are now waiting to hear from the State’s Attorney’s office whether any State statute was violated, and we have also begun an internal investigation that will commence once we hear from the State’s Attorney’s office,” said a letter from Hartford’s Interim Police Chief Jason Thody.
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin released a statement on Wednesday saying "The Police Department did the right thing by referring this use of force incident to the State’s Attorney’s office when they determined it warranted further investigation. This is why we have body cameras, and why the Department reviews use of force reports filed by officers."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.