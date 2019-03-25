HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A several-months long investigation into Hartford’s next interim police chief is complete.
Last fall, Assistant Chief Jason Thody was accused of lying under oath during an arbitration hearing for an officer who was arrested for a DUI back in 2017.
He was also accused of falsifying records with his signature in police training documents.
Assistant Chief Rafael Medina was the assigned investigator.
“An allegation was brought against one of our assistant chiefs, we thoroughly reviewed it and investigated and determined it was unfounded. He had no wrong doing,” Medina said.
Those accusations have been determined to be unfounded and the investigation is now closed.
According to the report, the investigation concluded that Thody “inaccurately answered a question under oath.”
However, the investigation found “no evidence that he knowingly or negligently” did so, “nor did he have any intention to lie” during testimony.
“If there’s a complaint we are going to thoroughly investigate regardless of who it is and what rank it is,” Medina said.
Thody is a certified instructor for a training course on “fair and impartial policing.”
During the arbitration hearing, his signature from 2016 was called into question.
When Thody went to check his phone calendar, lawyers told him his entire phone could be open to a check.
Lawyers then stated Thody was out of town in another state when the signature was filed.
The investigation found the Hartford Police Academy used pre-signed forms for in-service and/or make-up training, and only some of the training officers were aware of this.
The department found the system was inappropriate and is no longer using pre-signed training forms at the academy.
