HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - With many people starting their holiday shopping, consumer advocates and safety experts released their list of dangerous toys.
ConnPIRG and representatives from Connecticut Children's Medical Center held a news conference at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Hartford.
This was the 33rd year ConnPIRG released its report, titled "Trouble in Toyland."
Bundle of LOL Surprise! Pearl Surprise Turquoise and Purple Styles
Hatchimals Fabula Forest; Hatching Egg with Interactive Tigrette by Spin Master
Petit Collage Musical Jumbo Wooden Xylophones
My First Porsche - Wooden Cars
Michaels Creatology® Pottery Wheel Kits
Michaels Creatology® Spin Art Kits
Munchkin Waterpede™ Children’s Bath Toys
Hauck Nerf® Battle Racer Go-Karts
Officials said despite improvements from recent product safety regulation reforms, there are still dangerous toys on store shelves that pose a safety hazard.
The news conference featured Steve Rogers, MD, from Connecticut Children's, Shawna Upton from ConnPIRG Education Fund and Sen. Richard Blumenthal.
Check out the complete report here.
For more on ConnPIRG, check out its website here.
