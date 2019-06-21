NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The state’s attorney for the Judicial District of New Haven has concluded an officer who was involved in a shooting that happened back in January was justified.
The shooting happened on Jan. 8.
According to investigators, 22-year-old Marcus Rivera was hit in the pelvis after officers tried to bring him into custody on an active arrest warrant.
Before being shot, police said Rivera fled twice on foot after being apprehended.
“Rivera observed the officers approaching the front door of the Sam’s Food Store and despite their verbal announcements, fled out the back door. Officers, including Detective [Francisco] Sanchez, gave chase on foot. During the pursuit, officers issued commands of “stop – police,” and “freeze – police,” but Rivera refused to comply with their directions,” the state’s attorney said in a press release.
Rivera had been armed with a handgun, and had pointed it at the officer and fired.
“Detective Sanchez was justified in his actions based upon his reasonable belief that the use of such force was necessary to defend himself and others from the use or imminent use of deadly physical force,” the state’s attorney’s office said.
Rivera was taken to the hospital for treatment.
He was later arrested on multiple charges.
