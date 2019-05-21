NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – Police were called to a home in New Britain on Tuesday afternoon for the report of a burglary.
Officers responded to a home on Chapman Court.
An immediate action team was used to clear the residence.
No burglar was found at the residence.
Police said it is unclear if anyone was ever at the home.
No additional details were released.
