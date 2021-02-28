GROTON, CT (WFSB) - A report of a despondent man has forced some residents to shelter in place and in some cases evacuate the area.
Groton Police say the man was located at the Long Cove Trailer Park on North Road around 4:30 Sunday evening.
Some residents have been asked to either leave the area or stay inside for the duration of this investigation.
No injuries have been reported yet.
Officers are working on establishing contact with the man.
State Police are also assisting.
