NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -- Naugatuck police were called to Salem School on Thursday for the report of a suspicious man in a nearby wooded area.
Shortly after noon, a person reported seeing a man possibly with a firearm near the school.
The building was placed in a lock-down mode while police checked the area.
Police later said the report was not credible, however out of an abundance of caution officers will remain in the area for the rest of the school day.
More information should contact police at 203-729-5221.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.