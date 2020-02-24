WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – West Hartford police are investigating a report of misconduct at a local school.
Police said in March of 2019, a criminal investigation began into the misconduct reports at The American School for the Deaf.
On Monday, police said the case is active and ongoing.
Due to the ongoing investigation, no further details were released at this time.
