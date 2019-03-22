NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- Crews received a report on Friday morning that a train box car had rolled away on the tracks in the New London area.
As a precaution, the entire rail line was inspected.
Yantic fire officials had said they found the rail car in question, however officials from Genesee & Wyoming Railroad Services, Inc. said the car had not rolled away.
The company said the car in question had been parked on a siding since Thursday, with brakes set and was protected by a safety device that would prevent it from leaving the siding.
