WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A report of shots being fired in a section of Waterbury is under investigation by police.
Police said they were called to the area of Bishop Street and Crownbrook Drive around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
Several people phoned in the complaint, police said.
In the area, investigators said they found several empty cartridge casings in the road.
However, no gunfire victims were found at the scene and there were no reports of anyone seeking hospital treatment for gunshots.
Two men wearing dark clothing were reported being seen shooting handguns toward the area of Bishop and Bronson streets.
Police said they don't know what the target was.
The men got into a sedan or SUV and left the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury detectives at 203-574-6941.
