CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – Two men were arrested in Cromwell on charges related to stolen cars.
On Dec. 3, police learned of two suspicious cars on Birch Ct. at the Cromwell Hills condominium complex.
One of the cars left before police arrived, but the other car was sitting vacant at the scene.
Police discovered that the first car was reported stolen out of New Hampshire on Thanksgiving and was involved in a multi-state violent crime spree.
Surveillance was set up to watch the car.
Some people returned to the car about an hour later.
Officers tried to stop the car in the parking lot, but the driver sped off.
He crashed the car into a stream, where it became stuck.
The suspect ran off on foot, but officers were able to catch him.
The first car was stopped on Eastview Dr.
Cameron Jackson was arrested for conspiracy to commit larceny 1st degree.
Wesley Lacombe was charged with larceny 1st degree, interfering with an officer, criminal trespass, criminal possession of ammunition, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, engaging an officer in a pursuit, reckless driving, operating under suspension, and evading responsibility.
Lacombe also had a Remand to Custody Order from the CT Department of Corrections.
