EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - Two schools were locked down in East Granby on Tuesday morning because of a report of a possible weapon on a school bus.
The lockdowns at the East Granby middle and high schools on South Main Street were lifted later in the morning.
State police said they were investigating a complaint that a student brought a weapon onto school grounds.
Troopers said the student and person of interest was located, but the lockdown was initiated while troopers searched the campus.
They said it was later determined that the incident actually happened on Friday.
They did not believe there was a threat to safety, but said they take every threat seriously.
The investigation is ongoing.
