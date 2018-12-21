HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Hartford school was put in lockdown Friday morning following the report of a weapon in the school.
Around 9:45 a.m., officials at Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy got a report that there might be a weapon in the school.
The police were called to the school and it was put into lockdown.
Police searched the school, but no weapon was found.
A person of interest has been identified, but there is no word if any charges have been filed.
School has resumed back to normal.
